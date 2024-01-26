Mogadishu mayor Yussuf Madale partakes in the 61st Executive Council of the Arab Cities Organization summit in Baghdad, Iraq.

The Mayor of Mogadishu, Yusuf Madale, has on Thursday participated in the 61st Executive Council of the Arab Cities Organization summit in Baghdad, Iraq.

The summit is taking place under the theme of “Flexible Cities… Sustainable Future.

A statement from the Secretariat said that the meeting of the Executive Council of the Arab Cities Organization in its 61st session is being held under the chairmanship of the Mayor of Baghdad, Ammar Musa Kadhim, and in the presence of the Secretary-General of the Organization, the institutions affiliated with it, the secretaries of the capitals, and the officials of the municipal departments of 20 Arab cities participated in this meeting in Baghdad after a 35-year estrangement.

The Mayor had arrived in Baghdad on Wednesday and senior Iraqi government officials were in hand to receive him at the airport.

Mogadishu recently registered progress in different areas after 30 years of political and civil turmoil that teared apart the once promising city.

Despite the occasional targets by the Islamist insurgents, the city continues to flourish with new buildings and investments coming up each passing day.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

