Somalia’s Minister of Planning meets department of Human Resource Management to foster the annual work plan of the ministry

Somalia’s Ministry of Planning, Investment Economic Development Mohamud Beenebeene on Thursday held a meeting with the Department of Human Resource Management.

The meeting which took place at the Ministry’s Head Quarters in the capital Mogadishu, covered wide range of issues including the progress made by the ministry in implementing the 2023 Annual Work Plan.

The discussions also centred on the presentation of department’s milestones, and plans for 2024.

During the meeting, the minister called on the department to fastrack the implementation of the Ministry’s work plans and milestones.

Beenebene used the opportunity to encourage the department to foster workaholic ethics and ensure they perform their assigned duties in a diligent and professional manner.

Somalia has in recent years made great strides in different sectors including security, economy and politics despite the country majorly relying on international support after decades of civil war that has crippled critical and essential sectors of the Horn of Africa Nation

