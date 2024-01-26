UN Special Envoy of the Secretary General meets Switzerland’s Ambassador to Somalia and deliberated on Somalis security and state building reforms

The United Nations Special Representative of the Secretary General Catriona Laing on Wednesday met with Switzerland’s Amb. Valentin Zellweger.

The meeting in the Nation’s capital Mogadishu, focused on various important items including the security transition in Somalia.

The two officials also widely deliberated the bolstering of the peace and state building processes.

The UN Special Envoy underscored the UN’s unwavering commitment to bolstering the ongoing war against Al-Shabaab and ensure that Somalia registers stability and peace.

Ms. Laing pointed out the significant of closer cooperation among the international community in a bid to help Somalia recover from the myriad challenges affecting its national growth, security reforms and economic development.

On his part, Ambassador Zellweger reiterated the continuous support to Somalia by Switzerland’s government in a bid to help the Somali government realise its projected national growth security development.

He applauded the efforts by the UN fraternity to contributing to the ongoing state building and national growth of the Horn of Africa Nation which is reeling from decades of civil war and turmoil.

