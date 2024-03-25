Somalia Frees 33 Iranian Fishermen, Signaling Thaw in Relations and Crackdown on Illegal Fishing

Somalia Frees 33 Iranian Fishermen, Signaling Thaw in Relations and Crackdown on Illegal FishinSomalia has released 33 Iranian fishermen and sailors who were imprisoned in the country, according to Ali Gholampour, Iran’s ambassador to Kenya and Somalia.

The move marks a positive turn in the previously frosty relations between Iran and Somalia and comes amidst Somalia’s broader efforts to combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing within its waters.

The release of the Iranian fishermen is seen as a potentially significant step towards the reestablishment of diplomatic efforts and dialogue between the two nations.

Relations between Iran and Somalia have been strained since 2016, following Somalia’s accusations of Iranian interference in its domestic affairs.

The recent developments come as Somalia intensifies its crackdown on IUU fishing within its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

Last year, the Somali Attorney General’s Office pressed charges against 36 foreign nationals, including 33 Iranian fishermen, for their involvement in illegal fishing activities.

The accused were convicted by a Banadir court and faced substantial fines exceeding $10,000. Their appeal against the conviction was unsuccessful last July.

For years, foreign vessels, including those from Iran and Pakistan, have been caught fishing without valid permits, exacerbating tensions and highlighting the challenges faced by Somali marine governance.

The arrest of the Iranian fishermen in the summer of 2023 was part of this broader conflict over maritime resources.

They were accused of operating without the necessary licenses, leading to their conviction and imposition of significant fines.

The presence of foreign fishing fleets, taking advantage of a lack of effective government and weak maritime security, has had a severe impact on local fish populations and the livelihoods of Somali fishermen.

This ongoing issue has underscored the importance of Somalia’s efforts to combat IUU fishing and strengthen its marine governance.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

