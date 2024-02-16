Somalia & US Sign Pact for Construction of Military Bases, Strengthening National Army’s Security Capabilities

Somalia and the United States government have entered into a security pact aimed at bolstering the country’s security apparatus.

The agreement, signed during a ceremony in Mogadishu presided over by Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, outlines a roadmap for the construction of five military bases that will enable the Somali National Army to effectively assume security responsibilities within the country.

The memorandum of understanding signifies a strong commitment from both nations to support Somalia’s efforts in combating threats posed by extremist groups, particularly al-Shabab. Molly Phee, the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, emphasized the importance of the partnership, stating that the United States recognizes the need for Somalia’s army to take on a more prominent role in countering al-Shabab’s activities.

Phee further highlighted the significance of constructing permanent military bases, as opposed to relying on temporary and inadequate camps, which have hindered the readiness and sustainability of the Somali National Army.

The ultimate goal of the agreement is to ensure that the Somali National Army exercises full control over base operations once the facilities are completed, thus enhancing its operational capabilities and long-term growth.

The U.S. government’s investment in Somalia’s security, as reflected in the memorandum of understanding, demonstrates their confidence in the future of the Danab, an elite Somali military force.

The construction of these military bases signifies a tangible commitment to Somalia’s stability and security.

President Mohamud expressed his gratitude to the United States government for its unwavering support, emphasizing that their contributions have significantly enhanced the capabilities of the Somali National Army in its fight against al-Shabab.

He acknowledged that U.S. investments have played a crucial role in fueling a formidable strike force that leads the offensives against the militant group.

The signing of this security pact marks a critical milestone in Somalia’s journey towards self-reliance and a more robust security apparatus.

By empowering the Somali National Army and providing the necessary infrastructure, the agreement aims to foster stability, enhance counterterrorism efforts, and pave the way for a secure future for Somalia and its people.

