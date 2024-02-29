Ministry of interior convenes Stabilization taskforce meeting in Mogadishu

The Ministry of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation hosted the Communications for Stabilisation Taskforce, which brought together communications focal points from Federal and State institutions that work in Stabilisation.

The Director of Communications and Public Engagement, Abdiaziz Gurbiye chaired the Taskforce meeting which took place in the Nation’s capital Mogadishu on Thursday.

During the meeting, the taskforce validated the Communications for Stabilisation Strategy, which is set to coordinate and direct communications around stabilisation.

They underscored the importance of enhanced communication for the purposes of fast tracking stabilization efforts across the country.

Somalia government is currently involved in activities aimed at ensuring the stability of areas recently liberated from Al-Shabab militant group and initiating government services to the local population who have been lagged behind for decades.

