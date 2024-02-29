President Mohamud meets his Djiboutian counterpart to discuss security and stability in the region

Somalia Federal Government President, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, on Wednesday met with his Djibouti counterpart, Ismail Omar Guelleh, in Nairobi, Kenya’s capital.

The two Presidents discussed wide range of issues important to both sides including strengthening cooperation between the two countries in security and fight against Al-Shabaab.

They also deliberated on ways of bolstering collaboration in the fields of bilateral relations and regional security and stability.

President Mohamud highlighted his government unwavering commitment to eradicating Al-Shabab from the Horn of Africa Nation.

He called for collaborative efforts to address the current challenges plaguing the Horn of Africa region including insecurity and political upheavals.

Guelleh on his part pledged to continue supporting Somalia in its quest for national development and prosperity.

