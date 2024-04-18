Ministry of Interior Bids Farewell to its Former Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi

Mogadishu, — The Ministry of Interior, Federal Affairs, and Reconciliation held a farewell dinner last night in honor of its former Minister H.E. Amb. Ahmed Moallim Fiqi. The event marked his departure from his role as Minister of Interior to take on the position of Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, following a mini-cabinet reshuffle on April 7.

The dinner was attended by the new Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs, and Reconciliation, H.E. Mr. Ali Yusuf Ali (Hoosh), as well as the State Minister, Deputy Minister, and Director General of the ministry.

During his two-year tenure as Minister of Interior, Amb. Ahmed Moallim Fiqi contributed significantly to the development of the ministry’s work, focusing on federalism and national reconciliation, state building, and good governance. His leadership also advanced initiatives such as a stability plan, issuing regulations and laws for municipalities and elections, and modernizing internal files through digitization. His efforts facilitated cooperation with interior ministers from the Federal Member States and achieved greater harmony and joint work.

The ministry expressed its appreciation for Amb. Fiqi’s service and wished him success in his new role.

