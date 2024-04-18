SODMA commissioner meets officials from the Save the Children to discuss enhancing early warning in the face of impending springs rains

The Commissioner of Somali National Disaster Management Agency Mahamuud Moallim along with various directors and advisors, met with representatives from Save the Children Sweden , Radda Barnen, and the Save Children Somalia.

The meeting in the capital Mogadishu o discussed various issues including SoDMA’s Early Warning and Anticipatory Action activities.

The meeting also discussed the need to provide early warning messages to vulnerable members of society, especially women and children, during times of crisis.

During the meeting, the officials decided that International agencies and community participation would be involved in the dissemination of this information.

The Save the Children team thanked the SODMA commissioner for the meeting and underscored the unwavering commitment by the agency in bolstering the activities by the agency to continue rendering support to the Somali people affected by the natural calamities.

SODMA has recently raised concerns over springs that have started across the country and urged people living in Lower grounds to move to higher grounds to prevent loss of lives.

In 2023, deadly torrential rains and floods have affected more than two million people in several areas of Somalia, with over 100 killed and 750,000 displaced from their homes.

