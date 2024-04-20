Minister of livestock attends FAO regional conference in Morocco

Somalia’s Minister of Livestock, Forestry, and Range, Hassan Hussein Mohamed has on Friday participated in the 33rd FAO Regional Conference for Africa in Rabat, Morocco.

The conference provides a great opportunity to reflect on and strengthen the commitment to collaboration and innovation in agriculture and the transformation of #agrifoodsystems in Africa.

The event has drawn delegates from across Africa, including Ministers of Agriculture and other portfolios vital to food systems transformation such as finance, trade and industry, forestry, fisheries, the environment, science and technology, health, among others, plus representatives from civil society, the private sector, development partners, and observer Member Nations.

ARC33 will serve as a strategic platform for members and other stakeholders to share best practices, forge partnerships, and discuss opportunities and innovative solutions on agrifood systems transformation.

