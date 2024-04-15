Minister of Defence presides over the completion of specialized training by the elite commandos of Danab forces in Lower Shabelle region

The Somali Federal Government Minister of Defence Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur has presided over the graduation of a batch of Somali National Army (SNA) commandos who completed specialized training in Lower Shabelle region.

The 10th batch of soldiers drawn from the Danab special elite contingent completed their training on Sunday.

Nur who addressed the Somali National Army’s batch 10 of the 16th Battalion of Danab Commandos at Colonel Hassan Tuure Training School (Ex Balidogle) urged the officers to take a leading front in the ongoing war against Al-Shabaab militant group that has gained momentum across the country.

He called on the officers to discharge their national duties and responsibilities with decorum and professionalism and protect the Somali people from the insurgent group that has wrecked havoc in the Horn of Africa Nation for decades.

Somali National Army backed by local fighters and international partners are currently engaged in an all out war against Al-Shabaab in various areas across the country especially in the Central and Southern parts where the terror group has operational cells and bases

