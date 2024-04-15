Somalia expresses concern over recent developments in Middle East

Mogadishu(SONNA)-The Federal Republic of Somalia is deeply concerned about the recent developments in the Middle East and strongly urges all parties involved to immediately halt further escalation and exercise maximum restraint. These rising hostilities and tensions threaten not only regional stability but also global peace and security.

Somalia calls on the international community to take swift and decisive action to de-escalate the situation and reduce the risk of further conflict. The country remains committed to supporting initiatives that promote peace, security, and stability in the Middle East and beyond.

Somalia emphasizes the need for an immediate cessation of Israeli attacks on Gaza. It advocates for a just resolution based on the two-state solution and reaffirms its support for the Palestinian people in their pursuit of self-determination and justice.

