Kenya’s new Ambassadors to Somalia sunmits credentials to President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud

Somalia’s Federal Government President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has on Sunday received his diplomatic credentials from Kenya’s new ambassador to Somalia, Cyprian Kubai Iringo at the Presidential Palace, Villa Somalia, in the capital Mogadishu.

During the ceremony, the Envoy conveyed to President Mohamud, a message of goodwill from his Kenyan counterpart William Ruto.

President Mohamud wished the ambassador well in his new diplomatic mission of representating his country.

According to a statement from Villa Somalia, the two sides discussed strengthening cooperation in areas mutually beneficial to both sides.

The President and the Ambassador underscored the significance of closer between the two countries in field of security, trade, development and fight against Al-Shabaab that has been posing danger to both nations.

President William Ruto appointed Iringo as Kenya’s Envoy to Somalia in October following redeployment and nomination of new ambassadors and high commissioners.

He takes over from his predecessor Maj. Gen. (Rtd) Thomas Chepkuto, who had completed his tour of duty to Somalia in October last year.

Kenya is among troop contributing countries to the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) which has played a critical role in the maintenance and stability of the Horn of Africa Nation which was riddled by decades of civil war and insurgency.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

