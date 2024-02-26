ATMIS sector 11 outgoing and incoming commanders visit New Airport Kismayo FOB to evaluate the troops welfare

Outgoing African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) Sector II Commander, Brig. William Kamoiro, and incoming Commander, Brig. Seif Salim Rashid, on Saturday visited New Airport Kismayo Foreward Operating Bases (FOB) to assess troop welfare and preparedness.

Brig. Kamoiro praised troops for their dedication to the ATMIS mandate and stressed seamless collaboration with #SSF while Brig. Rashid emphasised vigilance against threats.

The officers met with Sector 6 Commander, Brig. Lucas Kutto to discuss current security challenges and ongoing military operations. They also paid a courtesy call on Jubaland State President H.E. Ahmed Mohammed Islam to discuss security matters.

Deputy Brigade Commander of the 6th Brigade, Col. Meshack Sinkira Kishoyian, and incoming 2nd Mechanized Infantry Battalion Commander, Lt. Col. J.K. Maina, were present.

