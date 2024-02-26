Somalia Launches Data Protection Authority to Safeguard Privacy Rights

Somalia has officially launched its Data Protection Authority.

The inauguration ceremony, led by Communications and Technology Minister Jama Hassan Khalif, marked an important milestone in establishing a legal framework to govern data privacy within the country.

The event was attended by government officials, civil society representatives, and various stakeholders invested in protecting individuals’ privacy.

During the ceremony, Transport and Aviation Minister Fardowsa Osman Igal expressed the ministry’s commitment to collaborating closely with the newly established data authority.

Minister Igal emphasized the importance of effective coordination between ministries to ensure the protection of individuals’ privacy rights. This collaboration is seen as a crucial step towards fostering a comprehensive and integrated approach to data privacy across multiple sectors.

Minister Khalif highlighted the government’s determination to rectify years of neglect in addressing data privacy concerns.

He stressed the significance of providing robust legal frameworks to safeguard individuals’ data privacy rights, underscoring “the government’s readiness to prioritize this critical issue.” The establishment of the Data Protection Authority demonstrates the Federal Government of Somalia’s commitment to aligning with international standards and best practices in data protection.

This development comes at a time when data privacy has become a global concern, with the increasing reliance on digital platforms and the growing threats of data breaches and unauthorized access. By establishing a dedicated authority, Somalia aims to create a secure and regulated environment, ensuring that individuals’ personal information is adequately protected.

