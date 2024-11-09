Mogadishu, Somalia – Kenyan warplanes have conducted overnight operations in the Gedo region of southern Somalia, dropping warning leaflets over the Faxfaxdun area, local sources report.

The leaflets, directed at civilians, urged residents to stay clear of locations where Al-Shabaab militants are known to operate, signaling an impending military action against the extremist group.

This move has raised concerns among the local population, with visible disruptions in daily activities and movements. Residents in the affected areas have expressed fear as tensions mount in the region.

Kenya’s military has been a key player in the fight against Al-Shabaab, particularly in the Juba and Gedo regions, where Kenyan forces are deployed as part of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM).

The distribution of these leaflets highlights the ongoing strategy to protect civilians while intensifying operations against the Al-Qaeda-linked insurgent group.

While no immediate statements have been issued by Kenyan military officials about the specific details or objectives of the current operation, the move underscores the broader regional efforts to weaken Al-Shabaab’s control and dismantle its infrastructure in southern Somalia.