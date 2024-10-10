Kenya Airways (KQ) has announced the suspension of its passenger flights to Mogadishu, effective October 14, 2024, due to operational challenges.

The airline cited difficulties in the business environment that led to this decision, with Allan Kilavuka, Group Managing Director and CEO, expressing regret over the development.

In a statement, Kilavuka thanked the Kenya Embassy in Mogadishu and government officials for their continued support, noting that the decision followed a thorough analysis of the airline’s operations in Somalia.

“We request your understanding of this unforeseen development that may reverse the positive trend and gains made so far. Kilavuka said in a statement.

Although Kilavuka did not specify all the operational challenges, increased competition in Somalia’s aviation market from international airlines offering lower fares has played a significant role. Kenya Airways has faced intense competition from regional and global carriers that provide cheaper alternatives, making it difficult for KQ to maintain its profitability in the route.

Kenya Airways had resumed its nonstop flights between Nairobi and Mogadishu in February 2024, following a previous suspension. This route was seen as a strategic step towards strengthening regional connectivity and tapping into Somalia’s growing demand for air travel.

The latest suspension marks another setback for KQ in Somalia, though the airline has stated it will continue to monitor the situation and explore future opportunities in the country’s aviation market.

Somalia’s aviation market has become increasingly competitive, with airlines from the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa offering low-cost flights to Mogadishu.

This has contributed to a price-sensitive market, challenging legacy carriers like Kenya Airways to keep up.

Somalia’s aviation infrastructure has been improving steadily, and the country remains a critical hub for flights connecting East Africa to the Middle East and beyond.

Kenya Airways’ operations in Somalia have seen a series of suspensions and resumptions over the years, primarily due to security concerns, market dynamics, and operational hurdles. The airline first suspended flights to Mogadishu in 2020, citing airspace disputes between Kenya and Somalia.