Somali Minister of Foreign Affairs meets with his Qatar’s counterpart to discuss strengthening diplomatic and security cooperation

Somalia’s Federal Government Minister of Foreign Affairs Abshir Omar Jama has on Sunday held a meeting with Dr. Mohamed Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Qatar in the capital Doha.

The meeting centred on critical issues including fostering diplomatic and bilateral relations between the two brotherly nations.

The two ministers also engaged discussions on multilateral cooperation between Somalia and Qatar.

They reaffirmed the importance of close cooperation to advance pertinent issues mutually beneficial to both sides.

Jamaa expressed gratitude to the Minister for the meeting and pledged the Federal government undertaking to further enhancing the existing collaboration between the two countries.

The Qatar’s Minister for Foreign Affairs on his part underscored the need for closer cooperation in different sectors including security in a bid to defeat the Al-Shabab militant group that has been posing a danger to the Somali people.

He reiterated Qatar’s government undivided support and commitment to continue supporting Somalia in different areas.

The recently appointed Ambassador of Somalia to Qatar Mohamed Ahmed Sheikh Doodishe was in attendance of the meeting.

Qatar and Somalia have maintained good multi-lateral relations spanning for long period.

Qatar government supports Somalia in various sectors key being institutional and State building processes, security and humanitarian aid.

