Hirshabelle Begins Reconstruction of Road Linking Airport to Jowhar City

Jowhar, Hirshabelle – Ali Abdullahi Hussein Guudlawe, President of Hirshabelle State, initiated the much-anticipated refurbishment of the vital roadway connecting Mohamed Dhere airport to Jowhar city on Sunday.

The ceremonial laying of the foundation stone marked the commencement of efforts to revitalize the neglected 15km stretch, which has suffered from neglect for over three decades.

Addressing the gathering, President Guudlawe highlighted the numerous challenges that have plagued the region, including disruptions to mobility caused by anti-peace factions and the debilitating effects of recurrent flooding. Despite these hurdles, he emphasized the administration’s unwavering commitment to overcoming these obstacles through significant development endeavours.

“This construction project exemplifies the collective efforts of the Hirshabelle administration and its citizens, all underpinned by a thorough consultative process,” stated the President, highlighting the project’s strong communal spirit.

President Guudlawe also reflected on the historical adversities, such as prolonged conflicts, while commending the ongoing efforts towards peace-building and development in the region.

“After enduring a year and a half of conflict, we are now cultivating a spirit of consensus and taking decisive steps towards substantial improvements,” he added.

The rehabilitation of this critical infrastructure, untouched for 35 years, is expected to bring about a drastic improvement in connectivity, boost economic activity, and enhance the quality of life for the inhabitants of Hirshabelle. The refurbished roadway will facilitate smoother transportation between Mohamed Dhere Airport and Jowhar City, enabling easier movement of goods, services, and people.

The project signifies a significant milestone in the region’s development journey, demonstrating the commitment of the Hirshabelle administration to prioritize infrastructure and address the long-standing neglect of essential road networks.

The refurbishment is set to create employment opportunities and contribute to the overall economic growth and prosperity of the region.

As the construction work commences, the people of Hirshabelle eagerly anticipate the positive impact that the revitalized roadway will bring, fostering greater connectivity, rejuvenating economic activities, and improving the overall quality of life in the state.

