Doolow district governor receives FAO and OCHA officials to discuss strengthening agriculture and livestock sector in the district

Somalia’s Doolow district governor Mohamed Hussein Abdi Lafeey on Monday held meeting with a high level delegation from the Food and Agriculture Programme ( FAO) and United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

The discussion centred on ways and means of strengthening cooperation in the agriculture, livestock sector and improving pasture and grazing in the district.

The governor commended United Nations Organizations for implementing development projects in the district and called on them to continue supporting the district on important areas beneficial to the local residents.

The officials of OCHA and FAO promised to fostering resilience programs for vulnerable households in the district to cushion them from the effects of the recurrent natural disasters that usually grip the Horn of Africa Nation.

Among those in attendance were first deputy governor Adan Barre Ali and head of the district’s social affairs Abdifatah Ismail Hussein.

