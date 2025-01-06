On Sunday, the Minister of Justice of the Somaliland Government, Yoonis Ahmed Yoonis, welcomed the Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, Mr. Mohamed Baarud Ali, to his office for an important meeting aimed at enhancing collaboration between the Ministry of Justice and the Human Rights Commission.

The meeting was attended by the Director General of the Ministry of Justice, Mr. Ismail Saleeban Bowkax, as well as Commissioner Mohamed Hassan Caalim from the Human Rights Commission.

The discussions were focused on strengthening the ongoing partnership between the two institutions, with a specific emphasis on accelerating their work in addressing human rights issues and ensuring the protection of citizens’ rights within the country.

Minister Yoonis expressed his commitment to furthering the efforts of the Ministry of Justice in tandem with the National Human Rights Commission, emphasizing that the protection and promotion of human rights remain a top priority for the Somaliland Government. He acknowledged the crucial role the Commission plays in safeguarding the rights of individuals and groups, particularly in areas related to legal protection, justice, and social equality.

The Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, Mr. Mohamed Baarud Ali, also reaffirmed his organization’s dedication to working closely with the Ministry of Justice. He noted that such collaboration is vital to enhancing the human rights framework in Somaliland, especially in terms of legislative support, capacity-building, and addressing any human rights violations that may arise.

During the meeting, both parties agreed to initiate a series of joint initiatives aimed at improving the legal and human rights environment in Somaliland. This includes the development of mechanisms to address human rights abuses and the promotion of awareness programs across communities in Somaliland to inform citizens of their rights and avenues for legal recourse.

Minister Yoonis and Chairman Baarud Ali also discussed the importance of effective coordination between government bodies, civil society organizations, and international human rights organizations in promoting the rule of law and ensuring the full protection of human rights for all citizens.

The meeting concluded with a reaffirmed commitment from both parties to work closely together to promote human rights and ensure justice for all in Somaliland. Both the Ministry of Justice and the National Human Rights Commission are expected to continue strengthening their collaborative efforts in the coming months.