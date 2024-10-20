A Turkish ship carrying 3,000 tons of humanitarian aid arrived in Mogadishu on Saturday, delivering crucial supplies to Somalia.

Named “The Ship of Goodness,” the vessel departed from Mersin, Türkiye, on Sept. 29 and docked at Mogadishu’s port, where a formal reception was held. The event was attended by senior Somali officials, including Deputy Prime Minister Salah Jama and Disaster Management Commissioner Mahamuud Moallim, alongside Turkish Ambassador to Somalia Alper Aktas.

Somalia Receives Vital Aid Amid Ongoing Crisis

The Somali Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA) confirmed that the aid shipment included food, tents, and other essential supplies, aimed at improving conditions for vulnerable communities facing ongoing challenges.

This delivery is part of Türkiye’s long-standing humanitarian support to Somalia, with over 60,000 tons of aid provided since 2016. Somalia, which frequently faces natural disasters like droughts and floods, depends heavily on international assistance.

Türkiye’s Continued Support for Somalia

Türkiye has been a key ally in Somalia’s recovery, not only through humanitarian efforts but also by investing in critical sectors such as education, infrastructure, and healthcare.

The Turkish government reaffirmed its commitment, stating, “Türkiye will continue to extend its helping hand to the brotherly Somali people.”

In addition to aid, Türkiye operates its largest overseas military base in Mogadishu, where it trains Somali National Army forces to strengthen regional security.