On Monday, Somalia’s Foreign Minister, Ahmed MoFiqi, welcomed a high-level Turkish delegation, led by Deputy Foreign Minister Prof. Burhanettin Duran, to his office in Mogadishu.

The two sides engaged in discussions aimed at strengthening the already robust bilateral relations between the two nations.

The talks focused on enhancing strategic cooperation in key sectors, including trade, security, and cultural exchange.

Minister MoFiqi emphasized the importance of continued partnership and mutual support between Somalia and Turkey, recognizing the longstanding ties and shared interests that have fostered cooperation over the years.

Deputy Foreign Minister Prof. Duran expressed Turkey’s commitment to deepening its cooperation with Somalia, highlighting various ongoing projects and exploring new avenues for collaboration.

Both sides reaffirmed their dedication to working together to achieve mutual goals and contribute to regional stability and development.

The meeting concluded with a pledge to continue fostering a positive and productive relationship, with further discussions anticipated in the coming months.