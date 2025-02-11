In a significant diplomatic move, Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud held a phone conversation with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, on Monday evening.

The leaders discussed a wide range of topics, focusing primarily on ways to strengthen the bilateral ties between their two nations.

Their conversation highlighted the importance of enhancing cooperation across several key sectors, including trade, education, healthcare, and security.

Both leaders recognized the potential for increased collaboration to promote mutual growth and prosperity, particularly in light of Somalia’s ongoing development efforts and Qatar’s longstanding support for the region.

President Mohamud expressed Somalia’s commitment to deepening its relationship with Qatar, with an emphasis on fostering sustainable economic partnerships and advancing shared goals.

The leaders also touched on opportunities for Qatar to further contribute to Somalia’s infrastructure development, humanitarian efforts, and capacity-building programs.

Additionally, they discussed regional security concerns and ways to improve cooperation in countering threats that affect both nations.

This phone call is seen as a step towards reinforcing Somalia’s diplomatic engagement with its Gulf partners and further solidifying Qatar’s role in supporting Somalia’s recovery and progress. Both leaders reiterated their commitment to working together for the benefit of their people and enhancing stability in the region.