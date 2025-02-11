The Auditor General, Ahmed Isse Guutaale, held an important meeting today with the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs of the Federal Government of Somalia, Hassan Maalin Mohamuud.

The purpose of the meeting was to explore opportunities for closer collaboration between the Auditor General’s office and the Ministry of Justice, particularly in areas such as legal reforms, enhancing transparency, and combating corruption.

During the discussions, both officials emphasized the importance of working together to strengthen the country’s governance systems.

They agreed that a unified approach to improving accountability and fighting corruption would help to ensure the effective implementation of national laws and promote good governance across Somalia.

The meeting also underscored the need for intensified efforts to combat financial crimes, which undermine the country’s stability and development.

Both the Auditor General and the Minister of Justice agreed on the significance of sharing information, experiences, and technical expertise to build a robust legal and governance framework.

As a result of their discussions, the two officials agreed to establish regular technical cooperation aimed at reinforcing Somalia’s accountability system and supporting the enforcement of national laws.

The collaboration is expected to foster a more transparent, accountable, and legally sound environment, ensuring the sustainability of governance reforms in the country.