The highly anticipated football competition featuring districts from the Banadir Region and Balcad District was officially launched today at the iconic Eng. Yarisow Stadium by the Governor of Banadir Region and Mayor of Mogadishu, Mr. Yusuf Hussein Jimale (Madaale).

In his opening address, Mayor Jimale underscored the importance of sports as a powerful tool for promoting social cohesion, particularly among the youth. He encouraged young people across the region to actively engage in the tournament, which serves not only as a platform for athletic excellence but also as a means to strengthen community bonds.

The Mayor extended his best wishes to all participating districts, with a special shoutout to Heliwaa and Gubadlee districts, which kicked off the tournament in an opening match this afternoon.

The event attracted a substantial crowd, showcasing the significance of this competition in Mogadishu’s cultural and social life.

Among the notable attendees were the Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, MP Mohamud Abdulqadir Haji (Jego), the Minister of State for Defence, several members of parliament, Deputy Governors of the Banadir Regional Government, the Chairman of the Somali Football Federation, the Chairman of the Football Association of Banadir, district governors, and many eager football supporters.

The first match between Heliwaa and Gubadlee ended in a hard-fought goalless draw, setting the tone for what is expected to be an exhilarating and fiercely competitive tournament.