Federal Government of Somalia Announces Readiness to Take Over Security from ATMIS Forces

The Federal Government of Somalia has announced that it is ready to take over security responsibilities from the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) forces. In a recent statement, the government stated that the Somali Security Forces have been preparing for several months to assume greater responsibility for security across the country.

The Federal Government, in collaboration with its bilateral partners, has successfully generated additional forces that will assume the security responsibilities currently held by 2,000 ATMIS personnel. This transition of responsibilities is in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions 2628 and 2670.

The statement further expressed gratitude towards ATMIS for its longstanding efforts in promoting stability in the country and the wider region, acknowledging that their sacrifices will always be remembered.

The government also revealed that it had established a joint technical team, comprising representatives from ATMIS, the United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS), and the Somali government, to oversee the smooth implementation of the drawdown process.

“This team will work collaboratively to ensure a seamless handover of security responsibilities from ATMIS to the Somali forces by the end of June 2023,” the statement read.

The announcement is a significant milestone for Somalia, which has been rebuilding its institutions and security forces following decades of conflict and instability. The country has made significant progress towards improving security and governance, and the Federal Government’s readiness to take over security responsibilities is a testament to the efforts made to strengthen the Somali Security Forces.

The move is expected to enhance the government’s ability to provide security and stability across the country, and to ensure that the gains made in recent years are sustained. It also reflects the Somali government’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of its citizens, while working towards lasting peace and stability in the region.

The Federal Government of Somalia’s announcement has been welcomed by the international community, who have praised the country’s efforts towards achieving lasting peace and security.

