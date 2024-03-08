Somali cabinet approves the appointments of the chairman of the Development Bank and the Director General of the Bank

In their weekly meeting , Somali Cabine Ministers approved the appointment of the chairman of the Development Bank and the Director General of the Bank on Thursday.

According to a statement issued by the office of the Somali Prime Minister, Hodan Osman was appointed as the chairman of the Development and Reconstruction Bank of Somalia.

The meeting which was presided over by Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, also approved the Bill on the Non-Governmental Organizations Act, the Transport Registration Procedure and the National Policy on Inspection and Evaluation.

The council also heard reports from the ministry of defence and internal security on the current security situation in the country and the ongoing operations to flush out Al-Shabab from various towns and the progress made in the eradication of the terror group from the Horn of Africa Nation.

A report by the Ministers of Defense and Internal Security of the Government of Somalia was heard at the meeting with information related to the general security of the country and the progress of the operations in the country to eliminate the Al-Shabaab group.

Somalia Federal Government has recently stepped up fight against Al-Shabaab militant group in several parts of the country which has yielded to the successful ouster of the insurgents from key towns and killing of hundreds of militants.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

