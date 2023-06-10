Minister of Labour of Somalia Meets his counterpart Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri

Geneva, Switzerland – The Minister of Labour of the Federal Government of Somalia, Bihi Iman Egged, met with Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri, President of the 111th session of the International Labour Conference, on the sidelines of the conference in Geneva, Switzerland yesterday. During the meeting, the two officials discussed the prospects for partnership between the two sides, with a focus on promoting closer relations and joint cooperation between the State of Qatar and the Federal Republic of Somalia, particularly in the areas of labour.

The meeting between Minister Bihi Iman Egged and Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri was an opportunity for both sides to explore potential avenues for collaboration and partnership. The discussion centered on the importance of strengthening bilateral ties between Qatar and Somalia, and the potential for joint efforts to promote the welfare of workers and improve labour conditions in both countries.

Both officials expressed their commitment to developing and expanding the partnership between their respective countries. Minister Bihi Iman Egged highlighted the importance of Somalia’s labour sector and the need for cooperation with international partners to improve conditions for workers in the country. He also expressed his appreciation for the support and assistance provided by Qatar to Somalia in various areas, including labour.

Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri, for his part, underscored the importance of international cooperation in advancing the goals of the International Labour Organization (ILO), and the need for continued efforts to promote decent work and social justice around the world. He also expressed his confidence in the potential for closer cooperation between Qatar and Somalia in the field of labour.

The meeting between Minister Bihi Iman Egged and Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri is a testament to the growing partnership between Qatar and Somalia, and the commitment of both countries to working together to advance their shared interests and goals. The discussions held during the meeting are expected to pave the way for new initiatives and projects that will benefit workers in both countries and contribute to the overall development and prosperity of the region.

