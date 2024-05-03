Beledweyne, Somalia – The central Somali town of Beledweyne continues to witness a harrowing exodus as residents flee their homes for the second consecutive day due to severe floods caused by heavy rains.

The floods have left a trail of destruction, with the Koshin neighborhood, specifically the Raderka and Kutiimbo villages, bearing the brunt of the calamity.

As the floodwaters surged through the town, numerous families found themselves trapped within their homes, unable to escape the rising deluge. For the past 24 hours, these displaced families have been grappling with the terrifying reality of being marooned, cut off from any means of evacuation.

In the Kutiimbo neighborhood, one resident recounted the harrowing experience, saying, “While we were sleeping, water entered from all sides. It was a powerful flood that filled everything within minutes. We had no chance to evacuate, so I placed the children on the roof of the house’s shed. We fled to higher ground areas.”

The desperation and urgency of their situation are evident, as residents struggle to find safety for themselves and their loved ones.

Local officials and rescue teams have swiftly mobilized to assist those affected by the floods. Their primary focus is on ensuring the safety and well-being of the flood-affected people in the town. Despite the challenging circumstances, no casualties have been reported thus far, offering a glimmer of hope amidst the chaos.

Their efforts are being complemented by aid organizations and volunteers who have joined forces to provide immediate relief, including food, water, and medical assistance.