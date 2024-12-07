Brigadier General Giuseppe Zizzari, Mission Force Commander of the European Union Training Mission in Somalia (EUTM-S), met with Major General Odowaa Yusuf Rageh, Somali Chief of Defence Force, to discuss ongoing efforts to enhance Somalia’s security sector.

The meeting emphasized the continued support and cooperation between EUTM-S and the Somali National Armed Forces.

Zizzari highlighted the importance of these partnerships for achieving long-term stability in Somalia, noting the significance of building a stronger, professional relationship between both forces.

During the discussions, both commanders also explored future collaborative projects and opportunities.

Since its launch in 2010, EUTM-S has trained over 9,500 individuals and conducted nearly 200 courses. In the last two years alone, under its 8th mandate, the mission has trained over 1,100 Somali soldiers.

This meeting reflects EUTM-S’s ongoing commitment to strengthening Somalia’s defense capabilities and security framework.