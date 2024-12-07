The Somali Military Police carried out intensive security operations on the outskirts of Mogadishu last night, targeting areas such as Tabeela Sheikh Ibrahim, Sinka Dheer, and Ceelasha Biyaha.

The operations aimed to strengthen security following recent threats to the capital.

Witnesses reported a heavy military presence, with soldiers stopping vehicles and questioning passersby. The efforts were designed to prevent potential attacks and ensure the safety of local residents.

Security officials confirmed that several suspects were arrested during the sweep. One official stated, “These measures are essential for preventing threats and reinforcing security in and around Mogadishu.”

The operations come after a deadly bombing earlier this week at a restaurant in Ceelasha Biyaha, which caused several casualties. While no group has claimed responsibility, such attacks are often linked to the Al-Shabaab militant group, notorious for targeting civilians and government forces.

Military police continue to maintain an increased presence around the capital as part of ongoing efforts to counter threats and restore peace in Somalia.