China has reaffirmed its commitment to bolstering Somalia’s health sector during a meeting between Somalia’s Minister of Health, Dr. Ali Haji Adam, and Chinese Ambassador Wang Yu in Mogadishu. Both sides discussed expanding healthcare cooperation, with Ambassador Wang promising enhanced support in areas such as infrastructure, capacity building, and disease control.

The Somali Ministry of Health welcomed China’s continued assistance, which aligns with the government’s goal of delivering quality healthcare to all citizens. China has long been a key partner to Somalia, supporting sectors like infrastructure, education, and humanitarian aid.

China’s support for Somalia dates back over a decade, with the two countries steadily strengthening their ties since the establishment of formal diplomatic relations.

Over the years, China has played a critical role in supporting Somalia’s recovery following decades of conflict. In addition to healthcare, China has been involved in major infrastructure projects, including road construction, telecommunications, and the development of key public facilities.

The healthcare sector has been a focal point of China’s assistance, with several initiatives aimed at improving medical services across the country.

Chinese medical teams have regularly visited Somalia, providing essential health services, while China has donated medical equipment and medicines to various hospitals. The latest commitment to enhance health sector support comes at a crucial time as Somalia continues to rebuild its healthcare system, focusing on increasing access to essential services for its population.