Ethiopian Troops Withdraw from Ma Dhama Camp in Kismayo Amid Tensions

Kismayo, Somalia – Ethiopian troops stationed in the Ma Dhama camp in Northern Kismayo have reportedly withdrawn.

The troops were part of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) peacekeeping mission.



The withdrawal took place as part of the ongoing strategy to gradually transfer security responsibilities to Somali forces, with the aim of a complete handover by the end of the year.

According to sources, the handover of the Ma Dhama camp to Somali security forces was successfully managed by Gen. Yusuf Hussein Osman Dhumal of Jubaland and Gen. Ali Mohamed Mohamud Bagmadow of the Somali National Army. The process was facilitated by ATMIS’s Gen. Lucas Kutto, ensuring a smooth transition of authority.

In addition to the peacekeeping mission, thousands of Ethiopian troops have been deployed in Somalia under a bilateral arrangement between the governments of Ethiopia and Somalia. However, it remains unclear if the withdrawal of troops from the Ma Dhama camp is related to recent developments in the bilateral relationship.

The relationship between Ethiopia and Somalia has faced challenges in recent times, particularly after Ethiopia signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Somaliland. The MoU involved gaining sea access in exchange for a stake in Ethiopian Airlines, among other arrangements. This move strained diplomatic ties between the two countries and contributed to the deterioration of their relationship.

The withdrawal of Ethiopian troops from Kismayo comes at a time of growing tension between Ethiopia and Somalia. However, it is important to note that this withdrawal is part of the broader ATMIS strategy to gradually transfer security responsibilities to Somali forces. The ultimate goal is to achieve a complete handover by the end of the year, allowing the Somali government to assume full control over security operations within its territory.

The withdrawal of Ethiopian troops marks a step in the ATMIS mission and demonstrates the commitment to strengthening the capacity and autonomy of the Somali security forces. It also reflects the progress made in Somalia’s security sector reform efforts, with the aim of ensuring lasting peace and stability in the country.

