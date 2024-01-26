Somali President Pledges to Complete Constitution Amid Political Talks

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has voiced his backing for the Parliament’s recent passage of a resolution outlining procedural rules for amending the country’s constitution.

The president, speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the Puntland State leaders in Garowe on Thursday, emphasized the importance of finalizing the long-awaited constitutional document.

President Mohamud underscored that any modifications made to the constitution would come into effect only after the election of the next government, highlighting the need for an official and comprehensive constitution for the country.

He expressed his government’s readiness to engage in discussions with all concerned parties to address the issues affecting the nation’s destiny, thereby ensuring a transparent and inclusive process.

“Political issues necessitating negotiation between the federal government and the member states are being discussed and presented to the Parliament. Disputes exist in political matters.” President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud stated During speech.

This acknowledgment of the existing challenges demonstrates the president’s commitment to resolving political differences through dialogue and consensus-building.

The president’s remarks followed a joint session of the two Houses of the Federal Parliament, which approved the process of amending the Constitution on Wednesday in Mogadishu. Although Somalia adopted the Somali Provisional Constitution in 2012, numerous obstacles have hindered the anticipated comprehensive constitutional review, resulting in delays over the past four years.

Former Lower House speaker Mohammad Osman Jawari praised the current administration for reaching preliminary agreements on critical issues. However, he cautioned that unresolved matters persist, emphasizing the necessity of widespread agreement for any constitutional amendments. This indicates that while progress has been made, there are still significant hurdles to overcome before achieving a consensus on the proposed changes.

The constitutional amendment process will persist until a referendum is held, ensuring that the Somali people have the opportunity to voice their opinions and contribute to shaping the nation’s future.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

