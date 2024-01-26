SUPKEM clears air on leadership dispute

Kenyan officials and regional representatives of the Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims (SUPKEM) have contested the legitimacy of Yusuf Abdulrahman Nzibo’s chairmanship.

The officials expressed their concerns during a press briefing at SUPKEM’s headquarters in Islamia House, Nairobi.

Officials removed Dr. Nzibo as the National Chairman of SUPKEM through a National Executive Committee meeting resolution on November 17, 2019. Hassan Ole Naado, his deputy, took over in an acting capacity. Nzibo, a former diplomat, faced suspension over allegations of poor leadership, corruption, and causing division among Muslim faithful across the country.

The officials, in a joint statement, asserted that the National Governing Council of SUPKEM confirmed the removal on January 18, 2020.

They stressed that Nzibo had unequivocally ceased to hold any office within SUPKEM’s ancillary bodies, including the Kenya Hajj Mission. They submitted documents to the Registrar of Societies, questioning the legal foundation of Nzibo’s attempt to take over the organization.

Calling for the disregard of Nzibo’s claim to the National Chairman position, the representatives labeled it “dishonest and misleading.”

In response to Nzibo’s assertions, SUPKEM’s leadership declared their intent to initiate contempt of court proceedings against him. The officials accused Nzibo of making deceitful declarations, prompting them to involve their legal representatives.

“The deceitful declarations contained in the letter amount to criminally indictable misrepresentations under the Penal Code, the Criminal Procedure Code, and more fundamentally, under Section 24 of the Societies Act,” reads part of the statement.

The joint press statement featured signatures from prominent figures within SUPKEM, including Shariff Muhudhar Khitamy (National Deputy Chairman), Haji Abdi Swale Wafula (Regional Coordinator for Western), Sheikh Omar Were Almasi (Regional Coordinator for Nyanza), Sheikh Mohamed Omar Maluki (Regional Coordinator for Central), Sheikh Khamis Omar (Regional Coordinator for Eastern), Sheikh Khamis bin Mwaguzo (Regional Coordinator for the Coast), Sheikh (Dr) Adan Yunis Ibrahim (Regional Coordinator for North Eastern), and Haji Ibrahim Muchelule (National Youth Leader).

This dispute arises in the context of a letter from the Registrar of Societies to Nzibo’s legal representatives, Messrs. Kusow and Advocates, concerning the senior leadership of SUPKEM. The communication reiterated Amb. (Dr.) Yusuf A. Nzibo’s recognition as the National Chairman of the Council.

Dr. Nzibo had, in a letter this week, requested the Ole Naado-led faction vacate SUPKEM’s offices on Njugu Lane (CBD) with immediate effect.

