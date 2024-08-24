Ethiopian Airlines resolved a potential suspension threat by adhering to the Somalia Civil Aviation Authority’s (SCAA) ultimatum.

The airline has now correctly listed Somalia destinations on its booking platforms, addressing concerns over its earlier partial compliance.

The issue began when the SCAA directed international airlines to accurately represent Somalia destinations, including the specific reference to “Somalia” instead of “Somaliland.

“While UAE-based carrier Flydubai swiftly complied, Ethiopian Airlines initially took a more cautious approach, leading to a standoff with the SCAA.

Initially, Ethiopian Airlines had removed references to “Somaliland” but continued to list Hargeisa with only the airport code (HGA), omitting “Somalia” from the destination name. This partial compliance prompted the SCAA to threaten suspension unless the airline fully met the demands within a given deadline.

Citing the need for additional time, Ethiopian Airlines CEO Mesfin Tasew requested an extension on August 22. However, SCAA Director General Ahmed Moallin Hassan denied the request, insisting that the airline rectify the issue within two days to avoid suspension.

Responding to the imminent deadline, Ethiopian Airlines has now updated its booking platforms to fully comply with the SCAA’s directive. The airline now correctly lists “Hargeisa, Somalia,” ensuring the continuation of its operations in the region.

This dispute is set against the backdrop of ongoing geopolitical tensions between Somalia and Ethiopia, particularly regarding Ethiopia’s growing engagement with Somaliland.

Earlier this year, Ethiopia signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Somaliland, intensifying scrutiny of Ethiopian Airlines by Somali authorities.

As the SCAA has not yet issued a formal statement on the resolution, this case may set a precedent for how similar issues are handled in the future, potentially influencing the operations of other international carriers in the region.