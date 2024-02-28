Ethiopia & Uganda Sign Military Cooperation with Memorandum of Understanding

The governments of Ethiopia and Uganda have taken a significant step towards enhancing military cooperation through the signing of a memorandum of understanding.

The agreement, aimed at strengthening bilateral ties, was confirmed by the head of the Ethiopian Defense Force (ENDF).

The recent visit of a high-level delegation from the Ugandan army to Addis Ababa paved the way for this landmark agreement. Led by Uganda’s Minister of Defense, Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja, and the Commander of the Uganda Defense Forces, General Wilson Mbasu Mbadi, the delegation engaged in productive meetings with Ethiopian defence officials. The discussions focused on deepening military cooperation between the two nations.

In Addis Ababa, Minister Ssempijja and General Mbadi were warmly received by Ethiopia’s Minister of Defense, Abraham Belay, and the Deputy Commander of the Ethiopian Army, General Abebaw Taddese. During these meetings, the ministers of defence formally approved the memorandum of understanding, while the military commanders from both countries outlined the plan for its implementation across various areas of military cooperation.

Minister Abraham expressed his belief that this agreement would further strengthen the existing relationship between Ethiopia and Uganda. He emphasized the importance of fostering collaboration in the realm of defence to bolster regional security and stability. Minister Ssempijja, on behalf of Uganda, reaffirmed the commitment to implementing the agreed terms, highlighting the shared interests and mutual benefits that would arise from increased military cooperation.

This development in military relations between Ethiopia and Uganda came shortly after Somalia signed a defence agreement with Turkey. The agreement between Somalia and Turkey focuses on safeguarding Somalia’s coast for a decade, with Turkey undertaking the responsibility of protecting Somalia’s waters from potential threats.

The recent strategic alliances in the Horn of Africa highlight the evolving dynamics of regional security. By strengthening military cooperation, countries in the region aim to enhance their collective capacity to address security challenges effectively, promote stability, and safeguard their respective territorial waters.

The memorandum of understanding between Ethiopia and Uganda signifies a firm commitment to deepening ties and fostering collaboration between their defence forces. Such partnerships serve as a foundation for joint training exercises, intelligence sharing, capacity building, and the exchange of best practices. Ultimately, this cooperation contributes to the broader goal of maintaining peace and security in the region.

As these defence agreements unfold, it is expected that regional partnerships will continue to evolve, adapt, and forge new avenues of collaboration. The engagement of nations in joint efforts to address security concerns demonstrates a shared commitment to regional stability and a recognition that collective action is crucial in effectively countering emerging threats.

The governments of Ethiopia and Uganda, along with their respective defence forces, are poised to embark on a new phase of cooperation that will not only strengthen their bilateral relationship but also contribute to the broader security landscape in the Horn of Africa.

Through sustained collaboration and joint initiatives, the two nations aim to foster peace, security, and prosperity for their citizens and the region as a whole.

