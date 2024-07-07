Escalating War Leads to Significant Casualties in Luuq, Somalia Reports from Luuq, a district in the Gedo region of southwestern

Somalia, indicate that renewed conflict has broken out, causing significant casualties.

The fighting, which has lasted for three days, is between two tribal militias disputing land ownership in the city.

The violence began with a clash between two soldiers, resulting in one soldier's death. Since then, the conflict has escalated, with heavy

fighting now occurring in the city centre. The situation is reportedly worsening.

On Sunday morning, it was confirmed that government forces in the area had joined the fighting, increasing the tension. Efforts by local

authorities and community leaders to mediate a ceasefire have been unsuccessful.

Both sides are using heavy weapons, including artillery, which has caused significant destruction in the district. The main market in Luuq has been burned, and reports indicate that dozens of people have died,

although this has not been officially confirmed.

The situation remains critical as both factions continue to receive reinforcements and additional support.

The strategic location of Luuq, which also hosts Ethiopian troops not affiliated with the African Union

Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), adds to the complexity of the

crisis.