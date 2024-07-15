Cairo, Egypt – The President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, received the credentials of Somalia’s new Ambassador to Egypt and Permanent Representative to the Arab League, Ambassador Ali Abdi Aware, on Sunday.

During the ceremonial event, Ambassador Aware expressed his gratitude for the warm reception by the Egyptian government and its readiness to provide the necessary support. He pledged to work towards strengthening the relationship between the two nations, focusing on enhancing economic, political, and various other facets of cooperation.

This diplomatic development comes on the heels of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s recent appointments of several ambassadors and diplomats, including Ambassador Aware, to represent Somalia in African and Arab countries.

President El-Sisi’s acceptance of Ambassador Aware’s credentials follows just two days after a high-level Egyptian delegation, led by Foreign Minister Dr. Badr Abdelatty, arrived in Mogadishu to officially launch the direct flight route between Somalia and Egypt operated by EgyptAir.

The establishment of this direct airline is widely seen as a transformative event in the Somalia-Egypt relationship, reflecting the two governments’ shared vision to deepen their collaboration across a wide range of sectors, including politics, security, economy, transport, civil aviation, trade, culture, higher education, health, and diverse training programs.

This strategic partnership between Somalia and Egypt, forged through the presentation of credentials and the launch of the direct flight, underscores the two countries’ commitment to fostering stronger diplomatic, economic, and cultural ties, and paves the way for enhanced mutual prosperity and regional stability.