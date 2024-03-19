Egypt Airlines to Launch Direct Cairo-Mogadishu Flight

Somalia and Egypt are actively seeking to establish new aviation ties, as both nations recognize the importance of enhanced connectivity and cooperation in the airline industry.

A delegation from the Egyptian Civil Aviation Authority (ECAA) recently visited Mogadishu, sparking discussions on potential direct flights between the two capitals.

The Somali Civil Aviation Authority (SCAA) has expressed its eagerness to welcome Egypt Air and other international airlines, aiming to expand flight routes and bolster connectivity with the Middle East and Europe.

With several international airlines already operating in Mogadishu, this move indicates Somalia’s commitment to becoming a regional aviation hub.

During the visit of the ECAA delegation to Mogadishu’s Adan Adde International Airport (AIAA), Ahmed Moallim Hassan, the Director General of the Somali Civil Aviation Authority, held discussions with the delegation regarding the initiation of direct flights between Mogadishu and Cairo via Egypt Air.

Hassan highlighted the importance of evaluating the feasibility of this new route, which would strengthen ties between the two nations and provide greater convenience for travellers.

Additionally, the SCAA aims to attract European airlines to commence flights from Aden Abdulle International Airport, further expanding international connectivity from Mogadishu.

Mogadishu has been making significant strides in becoming a prominent destination for international airlines. The recent agreement with Saudi Airlines paved the way for the establishment of the ninth international flight route to Mogadishu.

Saudi Airlines has already sent a delegation to assess the feasibility of operating flights to and from the Somali capital.

In addition to the potential collaboration with Egypt Air, Mogadishu currently welcomed several other international carriers, including Turkish Airlines, Qatar Airways, Ethiopian Airlines, Flydubai, Air Djibouti, Uganda Airlines, and Kenya Airways.

These airlines recognize the growing importance of Somalia as a regional hub and the potential for increased passenger traffic and business opportunities.

