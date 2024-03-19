30 Al-Shabaab Militants Killed in Joint Operation

At least 30 militants have been killed in a joint operation conducted by the Somali National Army (SNA) and its international partners in the Lower Shabelle region.

The operation, based on valuable intelligence, targeted an Al-Shabaab base in the Baghdad and Baldoska areas.

Al-Shabaab, a militant group with ties to Al-Qaeda, has long been a menace in Somalia, causing widespread instability and terrorizing local communities.

The group’s radical ideology and brutal tactics have posed a threat to the country’s security and hindered its progress towards stability and development.

Over the years, Al-Shabaab has carried out numerous attacks, targeting civilians, security forces, and government institutions in an attempt to undermine the government’s authority and impose its extremist agenda.

The operation aimed to disrupt and dismantle an Al-Shabaab base, known to be a hub of militant activities.

Through careful intelligence gathering and precise execution, the joint forces neutralized at least 30 Al-Shabaab militants, dealing a severe blow to the group’s operational capabilities in the region.

Brigadier General Ibrahim Sheikh Muhyiddin, commander of the Somali National Army, addressed the troops involved in the operation, emphasizing the significance of their efforts in the fight against Al-Shabaab.

He commended their bravery and dedication, urging them to maintain their momentum as they prepare for the next phase of the offensive.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, in his determination to combat Al-Shabab, has declared a total war against Al-Shabaab.

He has vowed to liberate all parts of the country from the group’s control, ensuring the restoration of peace and stability for the Somali people and the citizens of the region.

