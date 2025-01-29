The Director of Public Relations at the Somali Presidency, Abdirahman Mohamed Hassan (Xudeyfi), today officially welcomed renowned Somali YouTuber Asad Hagio at Aden Adde International Airport.

Asad returned to Somalia after being away for 12 years, following a shooting incident that left him injured.

During the welcoming ceremony, Mr. Xudeyfi spoke about the government’s commitment to empowering youth as a key priority, aiming to prevent extremism and provide positive opportunities for Somalia’s future generations.

He highlighted that President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s administration places a strong emphasis on supporting and uplifting Somali youth.

The Director further noted that the warm reception for Asad Xaajiyow was symbolic, serving as a powerful message to adversaries that Somali youth and the government, under President Hassan Sheikh’s leadership, are united in the effort to overcome the forces that have caused harm to the nation and its people.

Since his appointment, Mr. Xudeyfi has worked to enhance the relationship between the Presidency and the Somali people, significantly improving communication and engagement to levels previously unseen.

Asad’s return marks a significant moment in Somalia’s ongoing efforts to promote resilience, youth empowerment, and national unity.