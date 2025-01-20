The Deputy Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Salah Ahmed Jama, conducted a motivational visit to the headquarters of the National Disaster Management Agency (SODMA), where he engaged in a highly productive meeting with key agency leaders.

In attendance were SODMA’s Commisioner, Mr. Mahamoud Macallin Abdulle, Deputy Chairman, and other senior officials and staff of the agency.

During the visit, the Deputy Prime Minister was provided with a comprehensive briefing on the current state of the severe drought affecting Somalia, including ongoing relief efforts and the strategies being employed to alleviate its impact.

Mr. Jama was informed about the plans in place to reduce disaster risks, strengthen resilience, and manage future crises.

The briefing also included updates on awareness campaigns aimed at preventing conflicts and mitigating the humanitarian challenges caused by internal violence.

The discussion also highlighted the successes achieved by the agency in its disaster management initiatives, as well as the ongoing challenges faced in providing support to affected communities.

In his remarks, Deputy Prime Minister Salah commended the leadership and staff of SoDMA for their unwavering commitment to carrying out the agency’s core responsibilities, especially in the area of disaster management.

He praised their efforts to coordinate relief operations and strengthen the country’s resilience in the face of such pressing challenges.

Recognizing the gravity of the situation, Mr. Jama encouraged the leadership and staff of SODMA to continue their hard work and increase the pace of humanitarian operations during this critical drought period.

He emphasized the need for coordinated action to address the evolving crisis and ensure that affected communities receive timely and effective support.

The Deputy Prime Minister’s visit underscores the government’s continued commitment to addressing the humanitarian challenges posed by the drought, emphasizing collaborative efforts between government agencies and international partners to tackle the crisis and build long-term resilience within Somali communities.