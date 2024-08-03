Mogadishu – Dalsan Media: A mine explosion in the Gololey area of the Balcad district, Middle Shabelle region, has resulted in significant casualties. According to local residents, a vehicle carrying civilians from Jowhar to Mogadishu was struck by the explosion.

Dalsan Media learned that at least seven people were killed, and one person survived the blast. The explosion also incinerated the vehicle, making it difficult to identify some of the bodies due to severe burns.

Although the incident occurred recently, there has been no official statement from the HirShabelle administration or Balcad district authorities regarding the attack on the civilians.

No one has claimed responsibility yet, but the road between Balcad and Jowhar has been the site of numerous similar bombings, often attributed to the Al-Shabaab group.

This incident follows an attack on Lido Beach last night, where Al-Shabaab militants targeted hotels and key locations, resulting in 32 deaths and over 60 injuries, as the Somali Police Force confirmed but medical officials fear the death toll may rise due to the severity of some injuries.

