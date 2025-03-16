Somali National Disaster Management Agency ( SODMA) Commissioner Mahamuud Moallim recently visited internally displaced persons (IDP) camps in the Jalalaqsi district of Hiran to assess the living conditions of the affected communities.

The visit, which took place amid the ongoing drought, was aimed at understanding the challenges faced by vulnerable populations and identifying ways to enhance support for those in need.

During the visit, Commissioner Moallim engaged with camp residents and local authorities to gather firsthand insights into the impact of the drought, which has exacerbated food insecurity, lack of clean water, and other essential services for displaced families.

The commissioner expressed deep concern for the affected communities and emphasized the importance of coordinated efforts to provide humanitarian aid, including food, water, and healthcare services, to mitigate the suffering caused by the harsh conditions.

“The ongoing drought continues to severely impact the lives of many in this region, and it is our duty to ensure they receive the necessary support and assistance,” Commissioner Moallim stated. “We are committed to improving living conditions for displaced individuals and ensuring that their voices are heard in the ongoing response efforts.”

The commissioner’s visit is part of a broader initiative to assess the situation in drought-affected areas across the region and to work closely with humanitarian organizations, local leaders, and government agencies to implement sustainable solutions that will address both immediate needs and long-term recovery efforts.