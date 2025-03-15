Minister of Family Affairs and Human Rights, Khadija Makhzumi, recently held a productive meeting with Somali diplomats and United Nations staff in New York, led by Ambassador Abukar Osman.

During the meeting, Minister Makhzumi expressed her deep appreciation for the tireless efforts of the Somali delegation in advocating for Somalia’s interests on the global stage.

In her remarks, Makhzumi commended the dedication, professionalism, and hard work displayed by the Somali diplomats and UN representatives in serving the nation’s interests and strengthening Somalia’s presence in international forums. She emphasized the importance of continued collaboration in promoting Somalia’s objectives globally.

“I deeply appreciate the commitment of our diplomats and UN staff, whose efforts are instrumental in advancing Somalia’s position on the world stage. Their service to our nation is both distinguished and invaluable,” Minister Makhzumi stated.

Ambassador Abukar Osman also expressed his gratitude for the Minister’s recognition, highlighting the importance of maintaining strong, united efforts to further the nation’s diplomatic and humanitarian goals.

The meeting underscored the Somali government’s ongoing commitment to fostering strong international partnerships and ensuring that Somalia’s voice is heard in key global discussions.