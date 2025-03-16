Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, the Chairperson of the African Union (AU), held a productive meeting with Cuba’s Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa.

The two leaders discussed key areas of collaboration between the AU and Cuba, focusing on enhancing cooperation in health, education, and capacity-building initiatives aimed at supporting Africa’s development.

During the meeting, Youssouf emphasized the importance of strengthening ties between Africa and Cuba, particularly in addressing the continent’s health challenges and enhancing educational opportunities.

The two leaders explored new avenues for collaboration in capacity-building programs, with a special focus on expanding healthcare infrastructure, improving education systems, and building human capital to foster sustainable development in Africa.

Minister Rodríguez Parrilla reaffirmed Cuba’s commitment to supporting Africa in its development goals, citing the island nation’s expertise in health and education.

Both sides agreed to work closely in the coming months to formalize specific projects and initiatives aimed at delivering tangible results to the African people.

The meeting highlights the growing partnership between the African Union and Cuba, demonstrating a shared commitment to advancing Africa’s development through collaborative efforts in key sectors.