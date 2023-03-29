ATMIS KDF TROOPS HOLD A FOOTBALL TOURNAMENT AT SECTOR II DHOBLEY

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) troops serving under the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS II) led by Commander Sector II Brigadier William Kamoiro, participated in a three-day friendly football tournament alongside Somali Security Forces (SSF) at Dhobley Forward Operating Base from 22nd to 24th March 2023. The tournament aimed at fostering teamwork, physical fitness and camaraderie among the SSF and the KDF soldiers in the mission area.

The final day of the event featured the highly anticipated match between female Soldiers and Warrant Officers. The Women soldiers showed impressive ball-handling skills and teamwork as they advanced towards the Warrant Officers’ side. Sergeant Priscilla Chegem of the Women’s team took a tactical shot, but the Men soldiers’ goalkeeper made a spectacular save, deflecting the ball out of bounds. The match ended in a 2-2 draw, with both teams showing great sportsmanship, leading to a penalty shoot-out where the men emerged victorious with a 3-2 win.

On Wednesday, 22nd March 2023, the SSF and KDF Officers formed a joint team and played against Senior Non-Commissioned officers (SNCOs), beating the SNCOs 3-2. On Thursday, Other Ranks (ORs) emerged best through a solitary goal against Corporals.

During the tournament’s closing segment, Brigadier Kamoiro highlighted the significance of such events in fostering friendship and good relationship between KDF and SSF and indicated that such platforms are instrumental in building comradeship that is vital in the fight against Al Shabaab.

“I am greatly inspired by the footballers from all teams who entertained us and demonstrated high standards of performance and sportsmanship. I also congratulate SSF with whom we formed one strong team and played against SNCOs, which shows the spirit of togetherness. Moreover, I congratulate the teams that have won in this friendly match,” said Brigadier Kamoiro.

The Commander emphasized that sports are an excellent way to gain confidence, improve discipline, practice effective time management, preserve good health, and establish a good working relationship between the SSF and KDF troops in achieving the ATMIS mandate.