30 officers drawn from the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) serving under ATMIS stationed at Sector 2 Headquarters in Dhobley have commenced a five-day training programme on human rights and protection of civilians.

According to ATMIS, the training aims to enhance the officers’ understanding of international human rights law, prevention of sexual exploitation, & gender mainstreaming, equipping them to defend & promote human rights during operations.

On a different note, On Monday, 11 ATMIS DNDF troops completed a one-month intensive Counter-Improvised Explosive Device (C-IED) training at Sector 4 headquarters in Beletweyne, Hirshabelle State.

The training, which was conducted by United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS), aims to equip officers with skills to conduct route searches & minimise the threat of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) mounted by Al-Shabaab along major supply routes.

ATMIS Sector 4 Commander Col. Said Waberi Harour and DNDF Battalion Commander, Col. Mohamed Hassan Abdallah, awarded certificates to the troops and emphasised the importance of the training, urging them to apply the acquired skills for security & protecting local communities from the dangers posed by IEDs.

s.